Baytown man accused of shooting neighbor's Chihuahua to protect chickens, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas - A 26-year-old Baytown man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said he shot his neighbor's Chihuahua with an airsoft rifle Monday.

William Elizondo is accused of shooting the dog in the 100 block of Bolster Street around 8 p.m. The dog was shot in the chest. It was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is in stable condition, according to police.

The dog's owner told police that the dog was not in Elizondo's yard at the time of the shooting.

Elizondo admitted to police that he shot the dog because he was concerned the dog may attack his chickens, according to police.

Elizondo also had an outstanding warrant for DWI, police said.

He was arrested and taken to Baytown Jail.

