Baytown fire chief calls death of assistant fire chief 'tremendous loss'

BAYTOWN, Texas - The Baytown community is mourning the loss of its assistant fire chief, Bernard Olive.

His death was announced Friday by the Baytown Fire Department on Facebook. The post said Olive died Thursday while on duty, though the details of his death have not been released.

“Words cannot fully express how sad we are to lose our friend," said Mayor Stephen DonCarlos. “Bernard was a good man who loved serving his hometown. Our prayers go out to his family, the Baytown Fire Department and our city family. He will be deeply missed.”

