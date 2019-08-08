Battleship Texas to close soon for lengthy repair project

Battleship Texas is seen from the air June 12, 2017.

HOUSTON - Docked along the Houston Ship Channel, Battleship Texas has historical roots in the most significant naval battles of both world wars in the 20th century.

This week, Battleship Texas announced their closing beginning Aug. 26 for a lengthy repair project. In the meantime, the ship will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since important artifacts are being removed to prepare for the closure, guests can expect a different visual experience during their visit. Battleship Texas is no longer taking reservations.

