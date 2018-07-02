Battle of unicorn farts? Artist sues Tesla's CEO for copyright infringements over unique design

DENVER, Co. - A Colorado artist who is known for his unique unicorn design caught the attention of billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

What began as a playful joke about electric cars turned Tom Edwards into an internet sensation. But what Musk did with that design did not pass the artist smell tests for Edwards.

It's a design Edward has been creating since 2010 -- a farting unicorn on a mug.

"Ha! Okay, this is a natural bodily function. The unicorn is farting into this container and then it's going through a cord and powering the electric car," Edward said.

The whimsical creation caught the eye of Musk, the genius behind Tesla Motors. He took to Twitter about the design last year.

"He said it was quite possibly his favorite mug ever," Edward said.

But a couple of months later, he learned Tesla was using a copy of his bottom-blasting unicorn to promote the cars' new operating system.

"The straw that broke the camel's back was at Christmas. They sent out a Christmas greeting and it had my artwork on it," Edward said.

That's when Edward got an attorney to reach out the Tesla for compensation. With no response from the company, his daughter called Musk out for it, saying, "How come you're not compensating my dad?"

Musk responded by calling Edward "kinda lame" if he chose to sue for money since he made the mugs popular and would stop using the unicorn if that's what Edward wanted.

"That's not the point. The point is they've already used it and that's how copyright works," Edward said.

He said he isn't sure how much his attorney will seek for compensation from the company.

Edward said he just wanted to defend his hand-crafted creation.

"Artists really need to protect their work," he said.

Musk has since deleted the tweets.

With all the publicity, many people are trying to get their hands on one of the colorful mugs. Edward said the mugs are back ordered until mid-July.

KPRC 2018/ CNN