Battle continues: More Houston police officers taking part in lip sync challenge

HOUSTON - The lip sync battles continue to grow as more Houston police officers join the fun and take part in the challenge.

Houston police Officers John William and Cooley Lahar posted their challenge on Facebook, which was shared by the Police Department.

The officers were lip-syncing to Bruno Mars' song "That's what I like."

Several of their colleagues have posted lip sync videos since the challenge among officers went viral last month.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.