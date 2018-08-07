Battle brewing over Goose Creek CISD superintendent's job

BAYTOWN, Texas - There's a battle brewing in a Houston-area school district over the future of its superintendent.

The Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District School Board wants to make a change and oust current Superintendent Randy O'Brien, but he wants to remain in his role, and the parents are supporting him.

Hundreds of people gathered at a meeting Monday night to voice their support of O'Brien.

It has become a pretty contentious fight.

The board has asked for O'Brien's resignation, but he and his supporters say he shouldn't have to go anywhere.

At times, Monday night's meeting looked and sounded like a sporting event, with cheering, standing ovations and even chanting.

O'Brien was asked to resign by the school board, but he refused.

His pending resignation was listed on the agenda at Monday's meeting.

Many of O'Brien's supporters' statements were sharply aimed at board members.

"Your worst efforts are now being directed towards one of the best superintendents this district has seen for decades," Don Coffey said.

"Based on the number of the community that is here tonight, it should be obvious that we want you to renew Mr. O'Brien's contract," Libby Zeglen said to cheers.

With recent rezoning, new start times, and the first day of school just three weeks away, parents and teachers including teacher Robert Chambliss said the timing is just bad.

"The public spoke tonight. They pretty much want Mr. O'Brien to stay," Chambliss said. "I just want to see continuity in this district, you know? Every two or three years we're changing superintendents and it's tough as a teacher, and a parent, or community to just keep constantly changing."

At the end of the day, the people who came out to support O'Brien give him an A-plus for the job he's done since 2014.

"Why fix something that's not broken? We have an amazing support system with Mr. O'Brien. He has done nothing but good things for the district and why change that when we don't have to?" Colleen Moody said.

