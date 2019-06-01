News

Based off of feedback, here's how your kids spend their summer days

By Megan Kennedy - Digital News Editor
Getty Images

Children jump from a diving board at a public pool. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - You told us, we listened.

KPRC asked our viewers how their kids spend their summer days. From your responses, we made the following guide to spending the hot days here in Texas.

Here are snippets of the responses we got:

Cleaning

  • I make them help me cleaning my craft room & help me organized
  • Dishes or laundry
  • Clean
  • Clean the entire house just like back in the day. My mom used to make me clean when I was bored

Indoor activities

  • Fine arts museum
  • Museum, board games
  • Movies
  • Workbook sessions
  • Arts and crafts


Outdoor activities

  • Planting the garden, bug hunting
  • Camping and swimming
  • Frio River and Garner State Park
  • Picnics
  • Zoo
  • Parks
  • Get outside and take a break from electronics
  • Workout

Summer Job/Reading

  • My now senior has a job to keep her busy and also she enjoys reading in her spare time.

Reading

