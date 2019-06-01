Based off of feedback, here's how your kids spend their summer days

Children jump from a diving board at a public pool. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - You told us, we listened.

KPRC asked our viewers how their kids spend their summer days. From your responses, we made the following guide to spending the hot days here in Texas.

School is out and that means kids will be bored 15 minutes after the final bell rings.🏫🔔 How do you keep your kids busy... Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, May 31, 2019

Here are snippets of the responses we got:

Cleaning

I make them help me cleaning my craft room & help me organized

Dishes or laundry

Clean

Clean the entire house just like back in the day. My mom used to make me clean when I was bored

Indoor activities

Fine arts museum

Museum, board games

Movies

Workbook sessions

Arts and crafts



Outdoor activities

Planting the garden, bug hunting

Camping and swimming

Frio River and Garner State Park

Picnics

Zoo

Parks

Get outside and take a break from electronics

Workout

Summer Job/Reading

My now senior has a job to keep her busy and also she enjoys reading in her spare time.

Reading

