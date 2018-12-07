Bare-chested brawl captured on camera at Cracker Barrel restaurant

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - More than a month after a brawl in a Germantown, Wisconsin Cracker Barrel, police are still looking for the customer who took down a 16-year-old employee.

Newly released surveillance video shows the attack. It happened on Halloween around 8:45 p.m. The video shows a customer take the worker to the ground.

"He threw a punch and started attacking this employee," said Germantown Detective Shawn Jones.

At one point the man ends up on top of the teen. The customer loses his shirt while the people with him head to the door. Jones said the whole situation started in the dining area with another employee.

"The customer was basically, approached the server, he seemed like he was unhappy, used homophobic slurs," said Jones.

