BARC Animal Shelter to shut down for 1 week due to illness outbreak

HOUSTON - The Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will be closed for seven days in April to stop the spreading of an upper respiratory illness in the shelter, according to the mayor's office.

BARC will be closed Tuesday through April 16.

For the past couple of weeks, the shelter has noticed a high amount of respiratory illness symptoms in its facility and had to quarantine dogs who have tested positive for the distemper, which is treatable. Shelter employees said it has been a concern in communities with large populations of stray animals.

City officials said while the shelter animal intake, regular wellness, and spay and neuter clinic will be closed, BARC has partnered with Rescued Pets Movement, Houston Pets Alive! and Austin Pets Alive! to encourage Houstonians to foster or adopt to protect the shelter's healthy animals from the illness.

“Out of concern for the hundreds of healthy animals who come to BARC each week, as well as BARC’s spay and neuter and wellness clinic customers, BARC has decided to take immediate, preemptive measures to isolate the issue,” said Greg Damianoff, assistant director for BARC. “Temporarily closing the shelter will allow BARC to focus our resources on treating sick animals, but getting the many healthy and adoptable animals out of BARC and into foster, rescue or adopted homes is also essential.”

What are symptoms of distemper?

Thick nasal discharge

Coughing

Sneezing

In severe cases, seizures, tremors and death

Anyone who have adopted a dog within the past 30 days from BARC that show potential symptoms are advised to call the shelter for free medical treatment. BARC has also offered to refund adoption fees and accept returned animals from those who are unable or willing to care for the potentially sick animal.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.