Barbara Bush remembered in touching online tributes

HOUSTON - People on social media have joined the family and friends of Barbara Bush in their remembrances of the former first lady on Saturday, the day of Bush's funeral in Houston.

Heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush. First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

To the military, she was a Navy wife, a ship sponsor and a devoted advocate of the men and women in uniform, whom she treated like family — Dana W. White, @ChiefPentSpox https://t.co/qu2zGsGmFl #BarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/cuQFp3uNU3 — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) April 19, 2018

These lilacs Barbara Bush had planted here at the Vice President's Residence when she was second lady. They are in full bloom today. Grateful for the way she touched this place and touched our lives. Praying for the Bush family today. pic.twitter.com/COj4zLcOK5 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) April 21, 2018

Aides say that President Bush 41, known for his wildly festive socks, is paying tribute to his wife today by wearing what he calls his “book socks.” They are described as beige with brightly colored images of books signifying Barbara Bush's life long advocacy of literacy. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 21, 2018

Today we join our fellow Houstonians, Texans, Americans and all freedom loving people in honoring our iconic former First Lady. May she rest in eternal peace and may we all show @SylvesterTurner’s welcoming spirit. https://t.co/NYawe9VeSm — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 21, 2018

Boys On A Plane.... in SUITS and TIES... Let’s go to Houston... #BarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/w6HFlfzfyG — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 21, 2018

