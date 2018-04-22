Barbara Bush laid to rest at private burial ceremony in College Station

HOUSTON - In a tribute fitting for the former first lady, the procession for Barbara Bush was welcomed to the presidential library with the Corps of Cadets flanking the driveway that bares her name.

"We got to salute her hearse as it went across. It was a very unique experience. I was very happy to be there," said William Strickland, a member of the Corps of Cadets.

Strickland, a sophomore at Texas A&M University, was one of the lucky few taking part in the special send-off.

"As one of the cars passed I was lucky to catch a glimpse President George W. Bush in the window waving at us. I know we're not supposed to look at attention, but it's kind of hard when you have the president staring at you; this is pretty cool with the first time I've gotten to see him," Strickland said.

In a motorcade of nearly a dozen vehicles, Barbara Bush was brought to her final resting place just behind the presidential library.

It was also a reunion of sorts.

In the private burial, the former first lady was laid to rest alongside her daughter Robin who died of leukemia at the age of 3.

Although the loss of Barbara Bush is difficult for the countless people she impacted, the legacy she leaves behind will certainly be long-lasting.

The service was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It's sad to think that somebody passed away, but being part of the whole entire group coming together to support someone, that's the main thing. But I will never forget it, for sure," Strickland said.

