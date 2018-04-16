Barbara Bush 'in great spirits,' granddaughter says

HOUSTON - The granddaughter of Barbara Bush reminded everyone Monday of the former first lady’s grit amid news of Bush’s declining health.

Jenna Bush Hager, who is a correspondent for NBC News, was clearly emotional during her Today Show interview as she spoke about the status of her ailing grandmother.

“She’s in great spirits, and she’s a fighter,” Bush Hager said. “She’s an enforcer. She reminded me not to believe everything you read.”

Bush Hager said she draws strength from the knowledge that she is with the love of her life.

“She’s with my grandpa – the man she’s loved for more than 73 years – and they are surrounded by family,” Bush Hager said.

Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, represent the longest married presidential couple in the nation’s history.

“I think the fact that they’re together in this, and he still says, ‘I love you, Barbie,’ every night is pretty remarkable,” Bush Hager said.

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady is resting at her Houston home after deciding to decline further medical treatment and, instead, focus on her comfort.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.