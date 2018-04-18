Barbara Bush celebration of life event set for Thursday at Houston City Hall

HOUSTON - Houston will pay tribute to former first lady Barbara Bush with a celebration of life service on Thursday.

Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston, surrounded by her family. She was 92.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet that he will lead the service scheduled for 6 p.m. on the steps of City Hall. The service will include remarks from religious leaders, interfaith prayers, the reading of a poem written for the occasion and a performance by the Houston Children's Chorus.

People who attend Thursday's service are encouraged to wear pearls or the color blue.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Thursday’s service.

Officials said people are encouraged to drop off their flowers and other memorial items at Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza in front of the Houston Public Library across from City Hall starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A picture of Bush will be placed at the site.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Turner asked for a moment of silence to honor Bush at the end of his report.

VIDEO: City Council observes moment of silence

Officials said City Hall will be lit blue Wednesday night to pay tribute to the former first lady.

