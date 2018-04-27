Bar vs. residents: Neighborhood bar fights to continue to sell alcohol

HOUSTON - For five years, Down the Street Bar has operated in Cottage Grove, near Larkin and Sherwin streets, just north of the Katy Freeway. Some neighbors said it brings unwanted traffic, trash and noise to the neighborhood.

"I've witnessed people urinating in my yard. I've witnessed arguments. Lots of traffic. I want to be home where it's nice and quiet. Like everybody else," neighbor Henry Gonzales said.

Gonzales testified Friday as the bar asked the state to renew its TABC license to allow it to continue to serve alcohol. Dozens of bar supporters showed up wearing stickers and blue shirts that said "We're not doing anything wrong," in support of the bar.

And we're allowed to be in the neighborhood. We were granted that five years ago,” said Bobbie Everett, the bar’s manager.

"I think it's not the bar's fault that the neighborhood is overrun by congestive cars on the streets. The streets are narrow in general. There are new town homes popping up all over the place, that our business is not affecting that," she said.

Everett said the bar has more parking than the city requires, hires off-duty police officers on the weekends and has thousands of supporters.

A ruling on the license renewal is expected within the next 60 days.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.