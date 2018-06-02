Banner for Santa Fe High School graduates on display at Discovery Green

HOUSTON - A special banner was on display Friday at the Discovery Green for Houstonians to write a message to the Santa Fe High School graduates.

There were 50 other banners that made their way around the city so that people to could write messages.

Organizers said the banners are to comfort the graduating class, which will be missing some of its teachers and classmates.

This comes two weeks after a student walked into the school and fired several rounds of bullets, killing eight students and two teachers.

Other banners will circulate around Houston until June 11.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.