Bald eagles, gators and cranes, oh my! Houston Zoo's Texas Wetlands to open in May

HOUSTON - Houston Zoo's Texas Wetlands expansion will be open to the public in May. The expansion will bring three native Texas species: bald eagles, whooping cranes and American alligators in a wetland habitat.

The Texas Wetlands expansion will debut on May 24, just in time for the hot summer.

"In the heart of the zoo on the site of the former duck pond, the Houston Zoo has created a true wild wetland. Designed with living plants to filter the water for the Texas Wetlands’ animal residents and to flood and slowly release water to the bayous during heavy rains, the habitat demonstrates the importance and resilience of this valuable environment," according to the zoo's press release.

Guests will be able to stroll a boardwalk and experience a close-up view of these animals that Texas has helped save from extinction thanks to the Endangered Species Act. By guests visiting the Texas Wetlands at the Houston Zoo, they are helping save Texas animals in the wild with funds raised by admission and memberships.

