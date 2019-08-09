Bag sale bonanza: This is where to score big clothing savings this tax-free weekend

HOUSTON - Houston women's shop Tres Chic is holding their “FAB – Fill a Bag” sale this weekend to coincide with the state’s back-to-school tax-free weekend.
The event gives customers the opportunity to purchase three bags of varying sizes with the price determined by a set price: $50 for a bag with a five-item limit, a $100 bag with a 12-item limit and a $200 bag with an unlimited number of items.
The store event notes that items -- including apparel, shoes, scarves, handbags and belts -- cannot extend over the top of the bag. The sale excludes jewelry.
