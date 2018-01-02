Bacliff woman accused of throwing knife at 6-year-old son

BACLIFF, Texas - A Bacliff woman was arrested after her 6-year-old child said she threw a knife at him on New Year’s Eve, deputies said.

The incident was reported about 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Ninth Street.

Galveston County deputies said authorities went to the home because a disturbance had been reported. Deputies said they arrived to find Marilyn Cruz, 35, extremely intoxicated and fighting with other people there.

Investigators said that when deputies talked to witnesses, Cruz’s 6-year-old son told them a knife had been thrown at him by his mother.

The child was not injured, deputies said.

Cruz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.