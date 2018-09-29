Babysitter charged after 6-month-old child dies from head injury, court documents show

HOUSTON - A woman was charged after a child she was watching died from a head injury on Nov. 2, 2017 Houston police said.

Sylvia Ann Taylor, 50, is charged with felony injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The incident was reported at 12:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Seminar Drive.

Police said Taylor, who was babysitting the child, is accused of causing injury to a 6-month-old girl. Police said the child was found lying unresponsive in the apartment. The child was taken to Northwest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

During the investigation, Taylor admitted to causing an injury to the child on the day of the incident, police said.

Taylor was charged on Sept. 13 and arrested Wednesday.

Editor's Note: The original version of this story referred to Taylor as the child's mother, which was incorrect information sent to us by the Houston Police Department.

