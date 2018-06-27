Babysitter accused of stealing thousands in jewelry, gaming items from Cypress family's home

HOUSTON - A Katy teenager is accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, purses, video games, a gaming system, and other items from a Cypress family’s home where she worked as a babysitter over a number of months.

Tiffany Monique Wright, 19, is charged with theft.

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 officials say the family discovered the items were missing from the home in the 20800 block of Bristol Meadow Lane on June 9.

Court records indicate the items were worth more than $2,500.

Authorities say Wright was arrested and charged this week. She is currently serving a five-day sentence on a previous theft in 2017, according to records.



