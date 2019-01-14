Baby's body found in cooler with colorful watermelon print

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia authorities are investigating a gruesome discovery along a rural Troup County road.

On January 6 a man noticed a cooler covered in a colorful watermelon print along the side of Boy Scout Road and stopped to investigate.

Inside, he found the body of a baby.

"It's a dead baby," he said. "It's a dead baby...I'm about to have a heart attack."

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said the child was a white girl and had no obvious signs of trauma or injury. She was full term. An autopsy did not determine the cause of death, but blood tests are pending.

Investigators determined that the cooler had been in the same spot on the side of the road for several days, perhaps up to a week.

Read more from WXIA/NBC News.

