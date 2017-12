Lafayette, La. - A baby born in Lafayette, Louisiana, now bears the name Houston, in honor of the Astros and the team's World Series win.

Lafayette General Hospital posted that little Houston was born on Christmas Day at 5:52 a.m.

He weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Houston’s parents are Paige and Kelly Hodges.

