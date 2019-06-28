'Baby India' UPDATE: More than 1,000 people around world look to adopt girl found in plastic bag

HOUSTON - More than 1,000 people have opened their hearts to adopt “Baby India,” a newborn found tied in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia, NBC News reported.

People from around the world – from South Africa to Germany to Ireland and across the United States -- have offered to take the baby in, TODAY reported.

On its Facebook page, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies thanked the world for the love shown to the infant with a map of all of the countries that have reached out and pointed people interested in adopting the girl to the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services at 877-210-KIDS.

She is currently thriving in foster care, according to authorities.

We would like to say THANK YOU to all of the people who have called and sent messages inquiring about Baby India. We... Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 28, 2019

***FCSO News: UPDATE ON BABY INDIA*** The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to aggressively investigate and to follow leads regarding Baby India. As of today, we are still receiving tips from across the country on the possible identity of Baby India. We are happy to report that Baby India is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services. We are releasing parts of the footage from the body camera worn by the first FCSO Deputy on scene the night Baby India was discovered, Thursday June 6th, 2019. We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case. FCSO would also like to remind the public that the State of Georgia has a law called Safe Haven (HB 391). This law allows a child's mother to leave her baby, up to 30 days old, with an employee of any medical facility including any hospital, institutional infirmary, health center or birthing center in Georgia without prosecution. This includes Hospitals, Fire Stations and Police Stations. If you have any information regarding Baby India please call our TIP LINE at 770-888-7308. Your call can remain totally anonymous. #BabyIndia #FCSO NOTE: THE FOOTAGE HERE IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 25, 2019



In addition to posting updates about the infant, the Georgia authorities that located the infant have reminded people about the Safe Haven Law in the state. Texas also has a similar law.



We want to again remind everyone of Georgia’s Safe Haven law. This law allows mothers who cannot care for their newborn... Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 27, 2019

