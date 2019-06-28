News

'Baby India' UPDATE: More than 1,000 people around world look to adopt girl found in plastic bag

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

HOUSTON - More than 1,000 people have opened their hearts to adopt “Baby India,” a newborn found tied in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia, NBC News reported

People from around the world – from South Africa to Germany to Ireland and across the United States -- have offered to take the baby in, TODAY reported.

On its Facebook page, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies thanked the world for the love shown to the infant with a map of all of the countries that have reached out and pointed people interested in adopting the girl to the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services at 877-210-KIDS. 

She is currently thriving in foster care, according to authorities. 


In addition to posting updates about the infant, the Georgia authorities that located the infant have reminded people about the Safe Haven Law in the state. Texas also has a similar law.
 


 

 

 

