Baby dropped off, abandoned at southwest Houston fire station returned to grandmother

HOUSTON - A baby who was dropped off and abandoned at a southwest Houston fire station was returned to its legal guardian, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:39 p.m. at Houston Fire Station 76 in the 7200 block of Cook Road.

Officials said the father of the child dropped off the baby at the station, but later came back to drop off the child's car seat and diaper bag.

Once police appeared to the scene, the child's grandmother came to the station and told police she has full custody of the child. Once confirmed, the child was released into the grandmother's custody.

No arrests have been made.

