Baby dies, 5 children hurt while moms were at nightclub, authorities say

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - An 8-month-old girl was killed and five other children hurt in a Tennessee apartment fire.

Investigators in Antioch say the children were from two families but were all in one apartment.

Their mothers had reportedly been out at a nightclub early Sunday.

It's unclear how the fire started.

A 23-month-old-boy is in critical condition. Four other children are in stable condition.

Twelve apartments were affected by the fire.

Several agencies are now investigating, including the Tennessee Department of Children Services.

Officers are trying to confirm if the mothers had hired a baby sitter.

For more, go to WSMV.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.