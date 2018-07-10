Baby buried alive survives hours in Montana woods

LOLO NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - A 5-month-old infant is recovering after spending nine hours buried under a pile of sticks and debris in the Montana wilderness.

The baby was found in the Lolo National Forest following a six-hour search that began with a report of a man threatening people near the Lolo Hot Springs.

After arresting the man, he told deputies that he'd left the child in the nearby forest. During the search a deputy heard a faint cry and was able to find the baby.

The suspect, 32-year-old Francis Crowley, has a history of run-ins with the law. He's facing criminal endangerment charges and is being held on $50,000 bail.

