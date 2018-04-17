Baboons used barrel to escape enclosure at Texas Biomedical Research Institute

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Biomedical Research Institute is offering an explanation about how four baboons were able to escape the facility on Saturday.

According to a press release, the baboons are housed in an open-air enclosure that is surrounded by perimeter walls that are angled inward.

More Headlines

The baboons rolled a 55-gallon barrel to an upright position and used it to climb out of the housing structure.

For more on this story, go to KSAT.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.