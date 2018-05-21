Baboon captured after escaping cage at San Antonio International Airport, reports say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A baboon that escaped its cage at San Antonio International Airport was captured on Monday, according to our sister station.

The baboon was taken to San Antonio on an American Airlines flight from Brown University, according to KSAT News. An airport spokesperson said San Antonio was not the animal's final destination.

It is unknown how the baboon escaped its cage.

VIDEO: Sky 2 aerials of SA Airport of loose baboon

The baboon was cornered in the baggage handling area outside Terminal B.

No injuries were reported or flights impacted by the incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.