AWW! Watch as stranded baby otter is reunited with mom

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A stranded sea otter pup was reunited with its mother in Morro Bay, California, Monday, and the moment of sweet relief and recognition was captured on camera.

Marine experts searched for the momma otter around the Morro Bay Harbor after receiving a call about the stranded pup, which appeared to be only days old.

After searching for about an hour, mom and pup got together again with the help of the Marine Mammal Center San Luis Obispo.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video above.

