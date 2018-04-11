Authorities searching for missing teen last seen Monday in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are searching for a teenager who was last seen Monday in the 4000 block of Sherry Mist Lane in west Harris County.

Aryana Vatani, 15, is described by authorities as Asian, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes, brown-red hair and a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.

