Authorities searching for missing teen last seen in February

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in west Houston in February.

Andrea Tall, also known as Destiny Boss, was last seen Feb. 19 leaving the Child Protective Services center at 6300 Chimney Rock.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt.

Tall, 16, is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has green eyes, a light complexion and blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Tall's whereabouts is asked to contact Houston police at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

