Authorities searching for man who escaped custody at hospital in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Authorities are searching for a man who escaped police custody while being treated at a hospital in The Woodlands.

Authorities said 55-year-old Ricky Rangel escaped from custody while being treated at Memorial Herman Hospital in The Woodlands.

He was last seen on foot near the intersection of Research Forest Drive and Six Pines Drive.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark blue shirt and gray shorts. Authorities said Rangel is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Rangel has blood on his clothing and lacerations on his arms.

Anyone who sees Rangel is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

