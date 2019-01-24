Authorities searching for bicycle burglar accused of hitting Cypress-area homes

Authorities want to speak to this man about a series of home burglaries in the Cypress area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing a home in northwest Harris County on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 14200 block of Montaigne Drive, the homeowners told them that when they got home, they noticed someone had broken into their home through a front window.

The man left the scene before authorities arrived.

Authorities started an investigation and determined that several homes in the area were burglarized. One of the victims' security cameras recorded video of a possible suspect.

Authorities describe the suspect as being black and in his late teens. He was wearing a gray, short-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. He was riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call 281-376-3472.

