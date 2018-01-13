Authorities search for missing man, 80

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Officials said Roy Stephen was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday walking from his home in the 5700 block of Belneath Road to get coffee at the RediMart at 8103 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Stephen is known to have seizures and has mild Alzheimer's, and without his medication he can blackout and not remember anything, officials said.

Stephen was last seen wearing long white pants, a black pull-over hooded sweatshirt and black shoes, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Stephen's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1862 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

