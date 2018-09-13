Authorities search for man with multiple open warrants, police say

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a man who has multiple open warrants for his arrest, police said.

Daron Bernard Livingston, who police said goes by the alias of "Muscle Head," is a documented gang member from the 5th Ward neighborhood of northeast Houston.

Police said Livingston, Trey Neal and Willie Dixon, who are all gang members from northeast Houston, were arrested in January during a commercial building burglary.

The three men were caught burglarizing a gun store on the west side of Houston, police said. They were charged and all posted bond.

Police said Dixon was later arrested in connection with a pharmacy burglary in August and is being held with no bond.

While on bond for the building burglary, Livingston was charged in February with assaulting a family member after choking a woman in a Houston area apartment complex, police said. Livingston posted a $5,000 bond.

Police said Livingston was later charged with criminal mischief from another family violence-related incident and currently has an active warrant for this case.

While on bond for the assault case and building burglary, Livingston was arrested in June for possession of marijuana, police said. He was able to post a $500 bond.

While on bond for the above cases, police said Livingston is accused of participating in a pharmacy burglary that happened in Montgomery County. Livingston was charged in this incident and has an active warrant for this case with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Livingston is a "career criminal" with an extensive criminal history to include charges in Texas of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, burglary of a building and felon in possession of a firearm.

Livingston was also arrested in Florida in 2013 with six other 5th Ward-area gang members, while engaging in serial pharmacy burglaries, police said.

Livingston was charged with numerous offenses related to the possession of controlled substances, burglary of a building and trafficking of hydromorphone, hydrocodone, morphine and oxycodone. Police said Livingston and his co-defendants were found to be in possession of more than 21,000 prescription pain killers with a street value more than $1 million.

Livingston currently has multiple open warrants for his arrest and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police. It is believed that Livingston is hiding in the 5th Ward neighborhood of northeast Houston near the Kelly Court Housing Projects.

Police are asking anyone with information on Livingston's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

