MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Dec. 27 on Evergreen Drive in Porter.

Police described Hayley Ward as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 235 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Hayley wears glasses and has a chipped right front tooth.

Anyone with information on Hayley's whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 936-760-5871.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.