Scrap yard fire produces large plume of smoke near Jersey Village

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a large plume of black smoke was seen in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday as an explosion and fire at a steel company at 7301 Fairview.

Further investigation has led officials to believe the incident was a propane explosion that sparked a garbage fire.

Video from Sky 2 showed crews working to extinguish the fire that was smoldering in a large pile of metal in a corner of the yard.

A sign showed the business is named Quality Metals.​

