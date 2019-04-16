$25,000 reward offered in search for pizza deliveryman's killer

HOUSTON - A reward of up to $25,000 was offered Tuesday for information that helps authorities find the person who gunned down a pizza deliveryman last month.

Glenn Takakura, 44, was shot and killed the night of March 28 after making a Papa John’s pizza delivery at the Kendall Manor Apartments at 21717 Inverness Forest Blvd.

Harris County deputies said that two men who witnesses saw running from the scene after the shooting got into a silver, two-door Honda Accord or Civic and fled the apartment complex after the shooting.

Investigators said they believe the two men were robbing Takakura when the fatal shooting happened.

Crime Stoppers of Houston Officials released this photo of Glenn Takakura during a news conference in Houston on April 16, 2019.

Deputies said they do not believe the people to whom Takakura was delivering the pizza had anything to do with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

VIDEO: Officials offer reward in case

