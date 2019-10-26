Austin physician accused of medically unnecessary 'cancer screening' tests

HOUSTON - An Austin physician's medical license has been suspended after officials determined "his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

Dr. Vinay Kumar Parameswara was indicted on charges of health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud related to his role in alleged referrals of TRICARE beneficiaries for medically unnecessary "cancer screening" genetic tests and toxicology tests, according to a news release from the Texas Medical Board.

A disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended Parameswara's medical license without notice Friday.

A hearing will be held as soon as possible, with 10 days' notice to Parameswara, unless he waives it.

Parameswara will be suspended until further notice. No further details were released.

