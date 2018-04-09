Austin officials release new information in serial bombing cases

HOUSTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Austin officials will release the latest information about accused serial bomber Mark Conditt.

The press conference will be held at 4:15 p.m.

Last month, the wave of attacks started with package bombs left outside homes on March 2 and March 12, killing Anthony Stephan House and Draylen Mason.

It escalated when the bomber rigged a tripwire with an explosive and sent a package bomb through FedEx. As police closed in on Conditt, he blew himself, leaving the community asking what were his motives and why.

He showed no remorse in a 25-minute "matter-of-fact" confession video that he recorded hours before he blew himself up, U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas said.

Search of bomber's house

Federal agents searched Conditt's home in Pflugerville for almost two days, cautiously removing explosive materials and looking for clues that could point to a reason for the bombings.

Investigators discovered components for making similar bombs to the ones that exploded in the past few weeks, but no finished bombs were found, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The devices that exploded in Austin and near San Antonio were pipe bombs with batteries and smokeless powder, and were constructed with materials found in a hardware or sporting goods store, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

The bombs had distinctive shrapnel inside. Some had "mousetrap" switches and others had "clothespin" switches, the source said.

Two of Conditt's roommates were detained and questioned by police. One of them was released hours after Conditt's death, but the other was not free to go until the next afternoon, police said.

They were not arrested, and neither roommate has been publicly identified.

