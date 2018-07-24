Attorneys for son accused of parents' double murder file motion for dismissal of charges

Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, far left and far right, and son Antonio Armstrong, Jr.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A motion has been filed by the attorneys of the teen accused of killing his parents to dismiss his murder charges, according to court documents.

Antonio Armstrong Jr., 18, son of former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr., was charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting that killed his father and his mother, Dawn Armstrong, on July 29, 2016.

The shooting was reported at a two-story home in the 5300 block of Palmetto Street, near Bellaire.

The motion that was filed by his attorneys claims that information was withheld from the defense for 18 months.

Armstrong Jr.'s attorneys claim that the charges should be dismissed if the court determines that a Sixth Amendment violation has occurred.

In the motion, attorneys claim Antonio Armstrong Sr. was involved in a prostitution ring and had received death threats. The attorneys said there was a recording confirming this evidence and that it was not made available to them until 18 months later.

Houston police told Channel 2 that Armstrong and his wife were both shot inside their home. Armstrong Sr.'s wife was pronounced dead at the scene. Armstrong Sr. was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, but died later.

Armstrong Sr. was a former professional athlete, physical fitness trainer and motivational speaker.

According to NFL.com, Armstrong Sr. played one season for the Miami Dolphins in 1995. He was previously an All-American linebacker for Texas A&M.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office released the following statement about the motion:

“This document was submitted as a standard pre-trial motion by the defense in preparation for an upcoming trial. We welcome the opportunity to present all the facts regarding this matter to a judge, be that in writing or at a hearing, as determined by the court. We reserve additional comment until that time.”

