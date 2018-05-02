Attorney to review actual innocence case of ex-death row inmate Alfred Brown

Alfred Brown is hugged after his release from prison in Houston in June 2015.

HOUSTON - An attorney has been named to review the actual innocence case of former death row inmate Alfred Brown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

Brown was freed from prison in 2015 after the state’s highest criminal court ruled his rights were violated by prosecutors who failed to phone records supporting his alibi in the 2003 deaths of Houston Police Officer Charles Clark and store clerk Alfredia Jones.

Devon Anderson, the Harris County district attorney at the time of Brown's release, dismissed the capital murder charge against him, but declined to make a determination as to Brown's innocence.

Since his release, Brown has filed a petition to be declared actually innocent.

Ogg said in a written statement that she has named trial lawyer John Raley, of the Houston-based firm Raley & Bowick, to review Brown’s case and present findings and recommendations to prosecutors.

Raley was chosen because of his work in actual innocence cases, including the case of Michael Morton, who served nearly 25 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted in the 1986 death of his wife in Williamson County, Texas.

Brown said when he was freed that he didn’t commit the crime, but he knew the people that did.

"I'm pretty sure there's many more like me," Brown said after his release. "I truly apologize, even though I didn't do the crime, but I did know the guys who did the crime, and one of them is on death row as I speak."

Elijah Joubert was convicted of capital murder in the 2003 case. He is awaiting execution.

Dashan Glaspie is serving 30 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated robbery in connection with the 2003 case.

