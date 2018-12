HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - At least three ATMs were smashed and dragged at different banks Saturday night across northwest Harris County Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed ATMs were struck at 12700 Tomball Parkway and 4165 West FM 1960.

A chain was used to pull down the machines and get them to open; however, deputies only confirmed money was taken from one of them.

