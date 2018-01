HOUSTON - A worker servicing an ATM at a northeast Houston bank was robbed Tuesday, authorities said.

The robbery happened about 10:35 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Eastex Freeway and Crane Street.

Houston police said the robber fled the scene in a red Ford Mustang.

No injuries were reported.

