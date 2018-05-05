ATM stolen from bank using forklift, chase ensues, police say

HOUSTON - A man is in custody Saturday morning after he was accused of stealing an ATM near the North Loop and Hackett Drive, police say.

WATCH: ATM stolen with forklift

Investigators said the ATM was stolen from a Bank of America after thieves used a forklift from a nearby construction site, using it in the drive-thru. The thieves then placed the ATM in the back of a storage truck, they say.

Police said they were able to spot the truck and a short chase ensued. The driver of the truck got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but was caught by police.

Police are working to learn more about this situation

