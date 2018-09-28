Atascocita HS student accused of making threats, pointing BB gun at students, district says

HOUSTON - An Atascocita High School student was charged after being accused of making terroristic threats and pointing an unloaded BB gun at other students in the school's parking lot, the district said in an email to parents.

The district said the 17-year-old student approached three vehicles Thursday morning in the Gold House parking lot before school. The district said the student was driving alone when he made the threats.

Humble Independent School District police and administrators took action and had the student arrested. The district said no was injured.

Bill Daniels, Atascocita High School principal, released the following letter to parents:

"A 17-year-old male student is facing a terroristic threat charge due to unacceptable behavior in the Gold House parking lot this morning before school. The student, driving alone in his vehicle, is accused of driving up alongside vehicles in which groups of students were seated and pointing an unloaded BB gun at them. He is accused of approaching three vehicles this morning.

"Humble ISD Police and Campus Administrators took immediate action. He was arrested. No one was injured.

"We take every safety concern seriously. We work with law enforcement and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for the well-being of all students. It is never appropriate to joke about safety and violence. This type of behavior brings serious consequences.

"Please continue to encourage your children to report any concerns to our school staff, Humble ISD Police (281-641-7900), or through the Humble ISD iHelp app. By working in partnership, we keep our school safe and students focused on learning."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.