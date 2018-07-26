Atascocita community mourns 2 students killed in suspected drunken-driving crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Hundreds of teenagers gathered at The Woodlands Church Atascocita Campus Wednesday night to remember two classmates killed in a suspected drunk-driving accident.

Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez, both 16, died after police say the driver of the car, Jaggar Smith, lost control at nearly twice the speed limit and slammed into a tree.​

“When we’re weak we need someone help carry us, we need someone to help move us through,” youth pastor Dilman Dimmit told the congregation.

Close friends of the victims and others wept throughout the service, which was filled with sermons, prayers and songs asking God for grace.

“We pray right now for anyone who’s feeling hopeless, God, that you would give them hope,” Dimmitt said.

“Having all the love and support here helps because it makes people not feel so alone,” said one teenager, who said she was friends with Gomez.

Robison and Gomez were about to start their junior years at Atascocita High School. The crash happened just after midnight on Wednesday after apparently leaving a party.

“It really could have happened to anyone,” another classmate said. “It really hit home.”

“There’s parties and stuff and people don’t think and then something like this happens,” said another. “It’s not worth it, it’s not worth risking yours and other people’s lives, at all.”

Thoughts and prayers were also offered by some at the service for Smith, who is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Grief counselors will be made available at Atascocita High School again on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.