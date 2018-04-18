25 students, 5 adults hospitalized after Navasota ISD buses involved in crash

HOUSTON - Five adults and 25 students were hospitalized Wednesday after at least two school buses were involved in a crash in northwest Houston.

The crash was reported at 9:26 a.m. on the inbound side of U.S. Highway 290 Northwest Freeway at the Fairbanks-North Houston exit.

Video from Sky2 showed at least two Navasota Independent School District buses stopped on the freeway with a CenterPoint Energy truck behind them. It appeared that the power company truck and at least one of the school buses had been damaged in a chain-reaction crash.

Houston firefighters said in a tweet that they had received reports of as many as 30 people injured, but only six were taken to hospitals for treatment.

A spokesman for the school district later said that the number of hospitalized was much higher, but all of the injuries were minor.

Sky2 later showed dozens of students in a nearby parking lot. The school district spokesman said those children were having lunch and will be taken back to Navasota.

There were 97 students aboard three buses bound for a field trip at a Houston museum, the spokesman said.

