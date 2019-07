Several people were detained after game rooms were raided in Harris County on July 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - Deputies said they busted three illegal game rooms in north Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies raided a strip mall Friday night on Airline Drive. None of the buildings had specific markings identifying them as potential game rooms.

At least five people were detained.

A security guard was taken into custody because deputies said he locked them out of one of the buildings.

Several other people could face charges.

