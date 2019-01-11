At least 3 detained after animals found neglected or injured, police say

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after several animals were found neglected or injured at a southeast Houston farmhouse after complaints from neighbors.

Houston police officers spotted some animals on the property in the 11000 block of Sesame St. near South Acres Dr. and pulled up to the residence when a group of people ran away.

Police detained three people.

The HPD Major Offenders Animal Abuse Squad said they found 10 dogs, two of which were severely injured and bleeding, and a severely malnourished horse.

Sgt. Jason Aldrete said portions of a blood trail that stretched "50 to 75 feet long" from the front to the property's backyard.

KPRC2 Two dogs being removed from a residence in southeast Houston on Jan. 11, 2019.

Law enforcement had been at the house in the past, but Sgt. Aldrete said of Friday's visit, "We saw them actually fighting dogs."

Several of the dogs were being housed in multiple kennels on the property

